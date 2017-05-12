Monument Erected in Hadrut in Honor of Perished Soldiers

AKNAGHBYOUR, Artsakh—Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian on May 12 visited the region of Hadrut and took part in the Aknaghbyour village at a solemn opening ceremony of a monument commemorating perished freedom fighters.

Sahakian highlighted that building such monuments would become unique pilgrimage centers for the coming generations.

During the event, Artsakh servicemen were honored for their bravery in fighting in defense of the state, in connection with the 25th anniversary of Victory Day, the 25th anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army and Liberation of Shushi.

Artsakh Premier Arayik Haroutyunyan and other high ranking officials were present at the event.

Video footage of the event−provided by Artsakh TV−can be watched below.