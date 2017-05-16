Azerbaijan Launches Missile Attack on Artsakh Destroying Military Equipment

STEPANAKERT, YEREVAN—Azerbaijani armed forces launched a Spike guided missile attack Monday afternoon, partially destroying military equipment, defense officials in Armenia and Artsakh confirmed.

The attack came at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Artsakh Defense Ministry confirmed damage to what it called “military defense equipment,” and reported no casualties.

The spokesperson for the Armenia’s Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovannesyan wrote on Facebook that Azerbaijanis opened fired on the eastern Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, commonly referred to as the line of contact.

Exaggerated reports from the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that its units destroyed an Osa aid defense system, a supply vehicle and its crew. This claim was immediately refuted by defense ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces will not go unpunished,” said the Artsakh Defense Ministry. “The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will bear full responsibility for the consequences.” Armenia’s defense ministry reiterated this statement.

Artsakh presidential spokesperson David Babayan called the missile attack another show of state terrorism by Azerbaijan.

Babayan clarified that that the missiles hit a fuel vehicle, which was partially damaged and confirmed that there were no casualties.

“Sadly, the international community has not demonstrated a strong reaction regarding Baku’s actions, to this day. However, the time has already come,” said Babayan, adding that the international community’s indifference and silence on Azerbaijani actions led to the closure of the OSCE office in Yerevan.

Babayan added that the deteriorating economic situation in Azerbaijan is prompting Baku to take such bold steps in order to divert attention from the country’s local woes

“To distract people from problems, the emphasis is put on the external threat factor, and the Azerbaijan authorities don’t disdain from any method in this matter, by resorting to recurrent provocation,” said Babayan.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry added on Tuesday that Azerbaijani forces continues firing at Artsakh frontline position on Monday and into early Tuesday morning.

The Azerbaijani forces used 60-mm mortars and an antitank grenade launcher at different parts of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border.