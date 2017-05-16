Sahakian Pays Visit to Village of Talish

TALISH, Artsakh—Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakian visited the Talish village on May 16, reported the Artsakh presidential press service.

Discussion included reconstruction and resettlement of Talish, in addition to other activities being carried out in the village. In turn, the president gave corresponding instructions for proper implementation of the activities.

The village of Talish of Artsakh’s Martakert region was a hot spot during the April War in 2016, causing around 500 residents to flee. In the process of rebuilding the village, only about a dozen live there today.

Video footage of the meeting with Sahakian−provided by Artsakh TV−can be watched below.