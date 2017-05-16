Mesrobian Class of 2017 College Acceptances Announced

PICO RIVERA, Calif.— The Mesrobian High School Class of 2017 Seniors have been accepted into some of the world’s most competitive and prestigious universities.

Among the schools to which Mesrobian High School students were accepted include Georgetown University — which is considered “most selective” by U.S. News & World Report — and UCLA — the most applied-to four-year university in the nation with a notoriously low acceptance rate.

All graduating students who applied to a University of California campus were admitted and all graduates will be pursuing higher education next year.

“Mesrobian School has a very large footprint. We are so proud of the achievements of the Class of 2017 and look forward to seeing the bright futures they will create as Mesrobian Alumni,” said the school in a statement.

Although applying to college can be a daunting and complex task, especially for first generation college students, Mesrobian Seniors were fortunate enough to have a dedicated team of academic advisors working tirelessly, personally proofreading their applications and advising them and their parents throughout the entire process. Mesrobian High School’s academic advisement/college counseling is very personalized and focused, representing a distinct advantage to students of the school.

Alex Manoukian, who hopes to pursue a career in government and international diplomacy, received acceptance to Georgetown University in the heart of Washington DC. In a letter, the school stated that, “This year, nearly 21,500 candidates applied for 1600 spaces. Competition was exceptional.” The Jesuit university is especially known for preparing leaders for careers in government and international affairs, which in part first motivated Manoukian — who serves as student body president and as Montebello City’s Youth Commissioner — to apply to the university. Georgetown’s notable alumni include U.S. Presidents Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton, US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, King Felipe VI of Spain, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

David Khachatryan, who applied only to engineering/computer science programs (which are generally impacted programs with much more stringent admissions guidelines and far lower acceptance rates as students must first be accepted into the program and then the university), received his acceptance letter six weeks early from UCI’s Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences — the only program in the University of California system that has a computing emphasis — in addition to being accepted to University of Massachusetts Amherst among other programs.

The UCI Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences is the only dedicated school of computer science in the University of California system and is one of less than fifty independent computer science schools in the United States. The US News and World Report ranks Bren School as 14th in public university programs and the program is ranked 4th in human-computer interaction, 9th in software engineering, and 8th in databases.

UMass Amherst is the largest public university in New England and is among the best public universities in the nation, with notable alumni such as a Nobel Prize winner in Physics, the Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Jack Welch, and the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs.

Continuing what seems to have become a Mesrobian tradition, Eva Mooradian became the 8th Mesrobian High School senior to earn the coveted distinction of John Greenleaf Whittier Scholar at Whittier College, the alma mater of President Richard M. Nixon. Along with the honor and distinction of being named a John Greenleaf Whittier Scholar comes the significant benefit of a $29,000 per year scholarship. She was also offered the Chapman University’s Dean Scholarship, $16,000 per year.

Seniors Hrag Harboyan, Alex Manoukian, Armen Safeyan, and Michelle Tervandian were offered Grants/Scholarships that would fully cover their tuition. Two of the seniors are themselves children of alumni of Mesrobian School.

Armenian Mesrobian School, established in 1965, is fully accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and has Ron and Goharik Gabriel Preschool (which serves students 2-5 years old), Elementary, Middle School and a college preparatory High School on the same campus. A major convenience for parents who may have children at multiple ages, Mesrobian offers a unique perspective and opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to grow together, and for students to get the attention and nurturing they need to be successful in school and in life. The High School curriculum is certified to the University of California. Mesrobian’s Alumni Network and Mentorship Program connects students with over five decades of alumni who have distinguished themselves in fields as diverse as education, science, business, medicine, music, law, dentistry, chiropractic, politics, art, marketing, engineering, veterinary medicine, and psychology.

If you are interested in scheduling a campus visit or enrolling your child, please contact the school at (562) 699-2057 or (323) 723-3181, or email info@mesrobian.org.