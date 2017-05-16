Schiff Announces Winners of the Congressional Art Competition

BURBANK, Calif.—Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) last week hosted the annual 28th District Congressional Art Competition and Forum at Van De Kamp Hall in Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. During the exhibit, attended by more than 200 students, teachers and parents, Schiff announced that Mimi Suh’s mixed media piece “Building Blocks” had won first place and will be included in the nationwide Congressional Arts Competition: An Artistic Discovery, in Washington, D.C. Her artwork will be displayed in the United States Capitol for one year, alongside winners from other Congressional Districts across the nation. Mimi attends Crescenta Valley High School, lives in La Crescenta and is in the 12th grade.

Additionally, Schiff announced that Goar Ayrapetyan’s photograph “Looking for an Opening” and Annabel Lawton Boardman’s linocut print “Ministry of Peace” won second and third place, respectively, and their artwork will be displayed in Congressman Schiff’s Washington, DC Office and his Burbank District Office. Goar attends John Burroughs High School, lives in Burbank and is in the 12th grade, and Annabel attends the LA County High School for the Arts, lives in Los Feliz and is in the 11th grade. Schiff also awarded the “People’s Choice” award to Monika Uguryan for her painting, “World’s Eye.” Monika attends the Atanian Art Center: School of Fine Art & Design, lives in Burbank and is in the 9th grade. Monika’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Schiff’s Hollywood District Office. Over 2,500 constituents voted in the “People’s Choice” online contest this year.

“Each year, it is an honor to see young artists from our community showcase their talent,” said Schiff. “Every student involved in this competition deserves recognition, and I hope they will all continue to enrich our community with their artwork. I want to congratulate this year’s winners, Mimi, Goar, Annabel, and Monika. I look forward to viewing their art this year in my offices and in the Capitol building!”

This year, the judges serving on the panel to award the different prizes included Kellye Nakahara Wallett, David Warren, and Patricia Peréz. Kellye Nakahara Wallett is a well-known watercolor artist who is also known for her role as “Nurse Kellye” in the television series “M*A*S*H.” David Warren is on the Board of Trustees of the Hollywood Arts Council, a nonprofit organization that promotes, nurtures and supports the arts of Hollywood. Patricia Peréz is a multi-media artist and Board Member of the Elysian Valley Arts Collective.

There were 58 entries representing 24 schools in the 28th Congressional District this year. Each student participant received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from Congressman Schiff. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.

Mimi Suh will attend the opening reception in Washington D.C. on June 29.