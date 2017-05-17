Azerbaijan Suffers Losses after Artsakh Takes Defensive Measures (Video)

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic Defense Ministry on Wednesday released video footage of preventative measures taken after the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire on the night of May 16-17. The Azerbaijani side has suffered losses, reported the Artsakh Defense Ministry. Video footage can be watched below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XoXqTRULlFo

The offensive violated the ceasefire over 60 times, firing over 900 shots toward Armenian positions. In addition to the use of artillery fire of various calibers, 21 mortars were fired toward the eastern direction and 19 mortar shells and 5 shells from the northeastern direction of the Artsakh/Azerbaijani border, also known as the Line of Contact.

Furthermore, the Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani claims that the Armenian side planned to down an Azerbajiani helicopter carrying the country’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov.

“This deceptive misinformation that has nothing to do with reality aims to solve two issues: first, to justify the May 15 attack on Defense Ministry’s military objects, and secondly, to improve Defense Minister Hasanov’s ‘image’ among the public, and to show dangerous Hasanov works in,” said Spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Ministry Senor Hasratyan in a Facebook post.