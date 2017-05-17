Russia Guarantees Gyumri Murderer Will Serve Entire Sentence

GYUMRI, Armenia (ArmRadio)—The Russian court has recognized the verdict of the Shirak Court of General Jurisdiction on Russian soldier Valery Permyakov, who killed a family of 7 in Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri.

The Russian side guarantees the unconditional and full implementation of the verdict under a procedure defined by an international agreement between Armenia and Russia.

Permyakov from Russia’s military base was sentenced to life for killing a family of seven in Armenia’s second largest city of Gyumri, and will serve his sentence in Russia.

The family, including a six-month-old baby, was killed as a result of an armed assault on January 12, 2015.

Permyakov was arrested and later charged with the murder of two or more persons under the Armenian Criminal Code.

On August 12, 2016 Permyakov was found guilty of desertion, theft of weapons and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The murder case was singled out for considering it in a separate procedure and passed to the Armenian authorities.

On October 13, 2016 Permyakov was found sane. According to experts, he was not in the heat of passion while committing the crime. He also could recognize the consequences of his actions.

Three days later, Permyakov was additionally charged with armed assault, home-invasion robbery and attempted border crossing.