Yerevan-Tel Aviv Maiden Flight Launched

YEREVAN—Armenia Aircompany’s maiden flight from Yerevan to Tel Aviv took place on May 17.

The flights will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

A celebratory event at Zvartnots Airport preceded the flight.

The Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan, Deputy General Manager of Armenia International Airports Andranik Shkhyan, and CEO of Armenia Aircompany Robert Oganesyan, among tourism agencies attended the event.

Founded in late 2015, Armenia Aircompany is currently the only airline operating in Armenia, with regular flights to Lebanon, Russia, Georgia, Iran, and Greece.