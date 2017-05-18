Elizabeth Gourjian, Jacklin Boyadjian to Co-Chair ANCA-WR Gala Banquet

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region announced that Jacklin Boyadjian and Elizabeth Gourjian will co-chair the organization’s Annual Gala Banquet set to take place on Sunday, October 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Elizabeth Gourjian is a native of Beirut, Lebanon and has lived in Los Angeles, California since 1987. Since 2007, Elizabeth has been employed by GfK, the fourth largest research marketing firm in the U.S. and Internationally, and works directly with the top entertainment studios providing consulting services and tracking international sales data. Her bicultural background and focus on community has led her to a number of volunteer opportunities and community leaderships roles. Elizabeth received her dual bachelor’s degree from California State University, Northridge in Journalism with a minor in Public Relations and Sociology.

Gourjian began her volunteer work with the Boys & Girls Club of America and has continued to lend her passion and devotion to numerous non-profits and community organizations. She later served as community relations volunteer for St. Luke Medical Hospital. In recent years, Elizabeth’s keen fund-raising abilities helped many organizations reach their annual goals and fund many successful programs throughout the community. In working with ANCA-WR, Elizabeth hopes to provide her input and expertise to assist with reaching its goals in furtherance of the Armenian Cause. Elizabeth is married to Nareg Gourjian, and they have an 8 year old son, Michael, who attends Chamlian Armenian School. She has served as a committee member for Homenetmen’s Navasartian Annual Banquet and was the chairwoman for Chamlian’s Annual Gala in 2017.

Jacklin Boyadjian earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UCLA, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She then pursued a Masters Degree in Public Policy at Pepperdine University. This was followed by a Juris Doctorate degree in 2016. During her last year of law school, Jacklin was selected by the Dean and professors to represent University of West Los Angeles (UWLA) in the Roger Traynor California Appellate Moot Court Competition.

Jacklin Boyadjian has dedicated her young life to helping people and spreading joy to those around her. Since February 2011, she has been employed by Mardirossian & Associates, Inc. and is a contributing board member for numerous charitable organizations, including Vice President of the Armenian International Medical Fund, past Fundraising Chair of the Armenian National Committee’s Glendale Chapter, and past Vice President of the Armenian-American Chamber of Commerce where she received the 2011 Volunteer Award. She is an active member of Orran and the Armenian Bar Association. Jacklin has used her extensive experience in public relations to assist with political campaigns and in the organization of receptions for judicial leaders. She served as Executive Director of the 28-year-old Armenian Bar Association from 2010 to 2014.

“I feel humbled and honored to serve as co-chair of the ANCA-WR 2017 Annual Gala. The mission of this organization is something that is very near and dear to me. I am certain that with the continued help of our ANCA-WR members, friends and long-time supporters, this year will yet again mark a successful year for the ANCA-WR,” stated Gourjian. “It is my great pleasure to Co-Chair the 2017 Gala for the ANCA-WR, and continue to advance a tradition of escalating successes that, both financially and through public outreach, help to realize the mission and goals of the ANCA-WR. As a relative newcomer, with two years on the Annual Gala Banquet Committee, I will harness my every ability and skill to work with our illustrious committee members and ANCA-WR Board to attract new participants and engage their interest in the Gala, our unique programs, and the betterment and involvement of our community,” added Boyadjian.

The Annual Gala Banquet is the premiere event for the ANCA-WR and the Armenian-American community, where activists, supporters, donors, and public officials come together to acknowledge the work of the organization and to pay homage to annual honorees whose contribution to the Armenian Cause is recognized each year. The annual dinner provides crucial financial support to the ANCA Western Region, which serves as a vital center for advocacy, activism, education, and community development.

This year’s Gala Banquet will highlight the many successes and projects of the ANCA-WR over the past year, among them the ANCA-WR voter registration and Get-Out-the-Vote HyeVotes campaign, passage of local and state resolutions, educational initiatives, as well as youth and community development programs.

“The ANCA-WR Board of Directors is extremely pleased that Jacklin Boyadjian and Elizabeth Gourdjian, two veterans of our Annual Banquet Committee, have agreed to co-chair this year’s Gala. As they assemble and prepare to lead a stellar team of Banquet Committee members, we are confident that they will deliver a memorable and successful event for our organization and for our community,” stated ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian.

Last year, the sold out Gala Banquet attracted over 1,000 attendees as it honored a variety of individuals who have served their community and their country. Past honorees have included Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, Archbishop Parkev Martirosyan, rock band System of a Down, legendary late coach Jerry Tarkanian, International and Human Rights Attorneys Geoffrey Robertson and Amal Clooney, German parliamentarian Cem Ozdemir, basketball legend Steve Kerr and the Kerr family, and many other distinguished honorees.

