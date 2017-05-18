Supreme Spiritual Council Condemns Azeri Provocation on Artsakh

MOSCOW, Russia (ArmRadio)—The Supreme Spiritual Council, which was convened in Moscow under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, reflected on the recurring provocations on Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, particularly the most recent incident which occurred on May 15, issued an announcement.

“After being informed about the provocative actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan armed forces on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border on 15 May, we express our concern and strongly condemn the incident,” reads part of the statement.

“Azerbaijan has adopted a military resolution to the conflict in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic. The continuous escalation of the situation and resulting loss of human life greatly endangers the move towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict; and the success of the negotiation process that has been initiated through the efforts of the international community.

Faithful to her mission, the Armenian Apostolic Church, will continue to exert every effort for the sake of the peaceful settlement of the conflict, and a safe and secure life for our children living in Artsakh.”