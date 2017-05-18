Russia Condemns Recent Escalations Along Artsakh, Azerbaijan Border

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Russia, as a mediator of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh Republic) conflict settlement, condemns the cases of ceasefire violation and calls on the sides to take all necessary measures to prevent further escalation in the conflict zone, spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova announced in a daily briefing, commenting on the May 15 escalation on the border, also known as the contact line.

“According to our information received from various sources Azerbaijan opened fired on a military facility in the opposite side of the contact line on May 15, which was properly retaliated by the other side. I have reiterated the position of Russia on this issue many times,” Zakharova stressed.

The Russian foreign ministry will announce of any possible trilateral meeting between the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, Zakharova noted.