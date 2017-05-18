Erdogan Watched as His Goons Attacked Protesters

Footage posted Thursday afternoon by Voice of America Turkish on its Facebook page shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watching the brutal attack Tuesday by his bodyguards on protesters in front of the Turkish Ambassador’s resident in Washington.

Erdogan sat in the back seat of a vehicle parked near the ambassador’s residence as his supporters charged the crowd breaking through a police line. He later exited the vehicle and watched the melee and then turned around.

Erdogan was returning from the White House where he had met with President Donald Trump.