Prime Minister, US Envoy Discuss Economic Cooperation

YEREVAN (RFE/RL)—Prime Minister Karen Karapetian met with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills on Friday to discuss the agenda of Armenian-American economic cooperation.

According to the Armenian government’s press office, Karapetian stressed the importance of regular meetings in this format, which are “a good opportunity to exchange views on the current Armenian-American cooperation and prospects for its development.”

On behalf of the U.S. Government Mills congratulated Karapetian on his reappointment as Armenia’s prime minister, wishing him fruitful work.

The two reportedly exchanged ideas, in particular, on the agenda of Armenian-American economic cooperation and joint projects. They discussed issues concerning the attraction of investments, improvement of the business environment, taxation and customs, judicial reforms, a number of issues related to cooperation in fighting corruption.

Karapetian and Mills also reportedly discussed prospects of deepening cooperation in the spheres of energy, tourism, information technologies, mining and agriculture.