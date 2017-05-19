Capacity Crowd Comes Together To Honor ANCA Glendale Awardees

Zareh and Melina Issakhanian make staggering contribution of $50,000 to ANCA Glendale

GLENDALE – On Wednesday, May 17, a stellar gathering of more than 300, including local elected officials and community leaders, gathered to celebrate the work and achievements of the Armenian National Committee of America Glendale Chapter’s awardees at the first annual ANCA Glendale Award and Appreciation Dinner. The evening was highlighted by a superlative donation of $50,000 by Mr. and Mrs. Zareh and Melina Issakhanian.

The ANCA – Glendale Community Service Award was presented to the President of Soroptimist International of Glendale, Susan Hunt. The Golden Heart Award to local business owner and philanthropist, Naz Atikian. The Youth Activist Award to Clark Magnet High School Student Body Vice President, John Bandek. The Hye Tahd Award to local business owner and longtime supporter of the Armenian Cause, Zareh Issakhanian. The Lifetime Achievement Award to the President of Los Angeles County Commission for Women and Chair of ANCA Western Region Education Committee, Alice Petrossian. The Maria Jacobsen Humanitarian Award to Glendale Adventist Medical Center soon to be known as Adventist Health Glendale.

The ANCA-Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.