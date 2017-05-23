Artsakh Border Security Improvements Underway

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—The installation of cameras on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border (Line of Contact) continues, where already significant works have been carried out, Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Ministry’s defense policy department, said at a meeting with reporters on May 23.

He said the cameras allow to control the movement of the Azerbaijani forces and make the service conditions of the Armenian soldiers more secure. “However, the system still needs improvement, and works are being done for that purpose.”

He didn’t deny that together with the latest technologies, canning jars are also used, stating that those are simple, but effective methods. “If this method is effective why not use it. There can be also such methods together with high technological methods,” he said.

Commenting on the regular Azerbaijani ceasefire violations in the line of contact, Levon Ayvazyan once again reminded that we deal with unpredictable and adventurist adversary. “Various commanders of the Azerbaijani armed forces are stationed at different parts of the line of contact and their actions are illogical from military perspective”, he said, adding that the ceasefire violations in the line of contact doesn’t solve any military issue, rather, they aim at keeping the situation tense and drawing the international attention on the issue.

Armenian peacekeeping forces might expand international involvement in the near future, Levon Ayvazyan, head of the Defense Ministry’s defense policy department told a press conference on May 23.

According to him, Armenian troops are currently involved in three missions – in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

“We also have an officer who is on a peacekeeping mission in Mali. Our main goal is to contribute to international security and raise the level of partnership of our armed forces”, he said.

Commenting on the appointment of Yuri Khachaturov to the post of CSTO Secretary General, he said it increases Armenia’s role within the organization.

“Taking into account that the position of CSTO Secretary General is an international position, the Secretary General must first of all advance the common interests of CSTO, rather solely Armenia’s.