AIWA Presents An Evening with Andrea Martin

AIWA’s ‘Broadway in LA’ will be Hosted by Seth Rudetsky

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Affiliate of the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) are proud to announce that they are presenting Broadway in LA: “An Evening with Andrea Martin hosted by Seth Rudetsky” on May 27. Guests do not have to journey to 42nd Street or Times Square to enjoy Tony and Emmy award winning actress, Andrea Martin and Seth Rudetsky, musician, actor, writer and host of “Seth’s Big Fat Broadway” and “Seth Speaks” on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio’s on Broadway. Martin is also known to millions as “Auntie Voula” from “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” This amazing duo will be traveling to Los Angeles for a one-night comedy show in the heart of the NoHo Arts District appearing at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood. The evening will begin at 7 p.m. with guests dining on Armenian tapas, buffet style, followed by the performance at 8:30 p.m. Dessert and coffee will be served after the show with an opportunity to meet and mingle with the stars.

Silva Katchiguian, President of AIWA-LA, reports that this star studded event is in honor of AIWA’s twenty-five plus years of accomplishment in serving Armenian women across the globe. Katchiguian stated “We are truly honored that Andrea Martin has generously offered to take time from her busy schedule to perform her one woman show for the benefit of AIWA. Martin has been a longtime strong advocate and supporter of AIWA. This fundraiser will assist the Women’s Support Center in Armenia which provides a safe haven for abused women and children; the Women’s Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Armenia; and the Women’s Health Center, along with the many missions and initiatives of AIWA that address critical issues facing women,”

“We are delighted that Seth Rudetsky will serve as her Musical Director and MC,” stated Katchiguian “he will interview her on the stage, they will chat informally, she will sing, do comedy routines and talk with the audience.”

Andrea Martin has received more Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations as a featured actress in a musical than any other actress. She most recently won both awards for the 2013 production of Pippin. Her career began with “My Favorite Year” in 1933 for which she won both awards as well, Martin has also been Tony nominated for “Young Frankenstein,” “Oklahoma,” “Candide,” and “Noises Off.” For her work on the iconic Canadian-based comedy series “SCTV,” Martin won two Emmy awards for writing and received the Emmy nomination for “best actress” in a variety series. Her additional television credits include “Hairspray Live,” “My Big Fat Greek Life,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” and the current Hulu series, now in its third season, “Difficult People”

Martin is the recipient of three American Comedy Award nominations for several cable specials, including her own “Andrea Martin Together Again” for Showtime. Her many film credits include: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” ”Wag the Dog,” and :”Night at the Museum, Secret of the Tomb,:” Premiering April 25, Martin will co-star in NBC’s new comedy “Great News,” in which she plays an devoted mother who rejoins the workplace as an intern at a news network to be close to her daughter. The series comes from Emmy-winning writer Tracey Wigfield, and Emmy winning “30 Rock” Executive Producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.

Martin is well known for her continued work with the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF). She grew up in Portland, Maine and her life, in and out of show business, is in her collection of Autobiographical Essays “Andrea Martin’s Lady Parts.”

Tickets: $150.00; $100 and $75; honorary sponsorships are also available until May 25.