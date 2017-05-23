Marriott Yerevan’s ‘Meeting Point’ Open Air Café Opens for the Season

Meeting Point Cafe at Marriott Yerevan The pool The Gym is ready for use by guests Meeting Point offers "Scoop" ice cream

YEREVAN—The Marriott Yerevan hotel announced that on May 12 the “Meeting Point” open air café officially opened and we are ready to serve you from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. with our the new refreshed menu.

The closer we get to summer, the more we need to cool ourselves. Don’t lose the chance to try the best homemade ice-cream in the city in Scoop.

You asked, we provided! Pool and Gym ready to use. We are happy to announce that Pool & GYM membership program is now is available.

For more information please contact us back: armenia.marriott@marriott.com.

This is a sponsored post.