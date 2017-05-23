‘Artsakh Will Always Stay Standing’ says Aurora Prize Winner

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Aurora Prize Laureate Marguerite Barankitse was in the Artsakh Republic on May 22, where she visited the state’s churches, schools, and various institutions. Her visit comes after her country tour in Armenia on the occasion of the Aurora Prize ceremony to take place on May 28.

During her trip, Barankitse took part in a prayer at the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Narine Aghabalyan and priest Andreas Tavadyan.

She later paid a visit to the Khachatur Abovyan School in Shushi, where the guests were welcomed with traditional gifts. Included in in their itinerary were visits to the Shushi’s State Museum of Geology, a museum of traditional carpets, as well as the Iranian Mosque.

Barankitse then met with the children of the Narekatsi Art Institute and danced Armenian dances with them, reported Artsakhpress. The children presented her The Book of Lamenations by Grigor Narekatsi, a portrait of her, and cross bracelet.

“Children are our greatest treasure, the creators of our future,” Barankitse said in an interview with Artsakhpress. “We are very grateful for your warm welcome. I know the history of the Armenian people. Many times your opponents tried to destroy, break your will, but no one has succeeded, but you continue to live and protect your land.”

With your behavior you inspire many people with new hope and faith. The nation, whose support is faith and love of God will always stay standing,” she said. “When I became Aurora Prize Laureate, I understood that the history of Aurora Mardiganian and the Armenian people is very similar to my history.”

“I am sure that Artsakh will always stay standing, “said Barankitse.

Marguerite Barankitse is the founder of Maison Shalom and REMA hospital in Burundi, and was honored by Aurora Prize on April 24, 2016 for her action toward saving over 30,000 children during civil war in Burundi.