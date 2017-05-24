Karapetian Meets With Iranian Agriculture Minister

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetian hosted Iranian Minister of Agriculture Mahmoud Hojjati in Yerevan on Wednesday, read a press statement by the Armenian Government.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the development of economic cooperation with Iran, stating that the implementation of joint programs in the agriculture field would boost the growth of trade turnover volumes.

Karapetian said the involvement of Iranian capital in the Meghri free economic zone will give new impetus to expanding and deepening the bilateral economic ties. He said the Government is ready to provide necessary assistance to Iranian businessmen aimed at carrying out an activity in Armenia. Karapetian expressed confidence that this will enable the Iranian side to enter the Eurasian Economic Union with favorable terms, as well as the European market through GSP+ regime.

During the meeting, discussion included the possibility of establishing an Iranian Office in Armenia to assess the production quality, export and import company, implementing programs in the fishing industry, as well as possibilities of creating a joint tomato processing factory in Armenia.

“Thanks to the joint works done by Armenia and Iran in the recent years, new windows for cooperation have opened in various spheres,” said the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad to reporters, adding that both countries actively work to present each other their prospects.

“I see the visit of the Iranian Minister of Agriculture to Armenia as a good sign for developing cooperation between the two states,” he continued. “The many spheres of cooperation between Armenia and Iran moves from paper to reality. I have to mention that by the efforts of the Presidents of both countries, the visa regime was eliminated due to the increase of tourist inflow to Armenia. It will lead to increase of investments and development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.”