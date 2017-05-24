DigiTech Business Forum 2017 to Focus on Defense, Security

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—The 10th annual DigiTech Business Forum will be held in Yerevan from June 9-10.

The forum entitled “Smart Solutions for Smart Business” becomes a unique platform for representatives of IT sector and other fields of business. It is one of the key events of B2B format being held in Armenia.

Alexandr Yesayan, President of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), said during a press conference that the event aims to contribute to incorporating information and communication technologies in different fields of Armenia’s economy.

“This year during the Forum it will be announced about the preparation works of the 2019 World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT)” Yesayan said. “Significant works need to be carried out for organizing this important event. Holding this World Congress in Armenia supposes great chances since more than 2000 leaders of IT companies will be in Armenia. This means that we can show them Armenia’s IT solutions, opportunities and the potential.”

The President and Secretary of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) will attend the DigiTech forum. Preparation will be discussed, the brand of the World Congress will be presented, which is designed by UITE.

UITE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan said the DigiTech 2017 forum will be dedicated to the defense industry and security, as it was in 2016.

“Last year after the April events, major discussions were held after which the Union of Information Technology Enterprises announced an engineer’s mobilization. Today, the already formed group is working with the Defense Ministry on developing new types of weapons,” Vardanyan said, stating that the level of cooperation with the Defense Ministry has significantly increased. He said that they work with the Defense Ministry in various works- encrypted communication, detection of enemy drones, remote control of attacking tools, intelligence tools, the army management system, etc.

Vardanyan said over the past years, individuals and businesses began to more frequently use ICT technologies. The banking sector is leading in this field.

The annual DigiTech forum has been held since 2008, organized by the UITE, under the auspices of the Prime Minister of Armenia. The 2016 forum was attended by 900-1000 participants, with more expected this year.