Leosons Overseas Corporation Receives Presidential Award for Exports

Albany, New York —U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented Leosons Overseas Corporation with the President’s “E” Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., on May 22. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“Leosons Overseas Corporation has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The “E” Awards Committee was very impressed with Leosons Overseas’ ability to modify packing to meet frequently changing international regulations and support export sales. The Company’s focus on trade shows to support export growth was also particularly notable. Leosons Overseas’ achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. Economy and create American jobs,” said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection.

In his speech at the awards ceremony Secretary Ross congratulated John L Ohanian President and CEO of Leosons and Leo Ohanian, Vice President / Managing Partner specifically. He highlighted the family business and Leo Ohanian’s efforts stating “In his Twenty’s Leo opened an office in Dubai, Learned Arabic and the company expanded throughout the MidEast and South East Asia.”

Leosons is one of the leading and most preferred providers of US Pharmaceuticals, OTC products, and Nutraceuticals to markets around the globe. The business is widespread over 6 continents; however, the focus is the MEA (Middle East and African) region. The head office is located in Albany, New York, USA. Additionally, Leosons has an associated sales office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“In 1984, I moved my entire family from a war stricken Beirut, Lebanon to Albany, NY. It is then that I started to take a strong interest in selling products “Made in USA” to the international marketplace. Today we represent and export over 200 items to 30 plus countries. It is an honor that my son and I receive the Presidents E-Award for Exports for the work our team has achieved for over 30 years. I am proud of the achievements of my business, our staff, the vendors and customers who work with us on a daily basis. Our business, now in second generation, is growing rapidly; I look forward to watching Leosons continue achieve greater milestones.”

In total, Secretary Ross honored 32 U.S. companies and organizations from across the country with the President’s “E” Award for their role in strengthening the U.S. economy by sharing American ingenuity outside of our borders.

U.S. companies are nominated for the “E” Awards through the U.S. Commercial Service, part of the Department’s International Trade Administration. With offices across the United States and in embassies and consulates around the world, The International Trade Administration lends its expertise at every stage of the exporting process by promoting and facilitating exports and investment into the United States; administering Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties orders; and removing, reducing, or preventing foreign trade barriers.

U.S. exports totaled $2.21 trillion in 2016, accounting for nearly 12 percent of U.S. gross domestic product. Exports supported an estimated 11.5 million jobs nationwide in 2015, according to the most recent statistics from the International Trade Administration.

About the “E” Awards

In 1961, President Kennedy signed an executive order reviving the World War II “E” symbol of excellence to honor and provide recognition to America’s exporters. Criteria for the award is based on four years of successive export growth in one or more international markets.

For more information about the “E” Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.