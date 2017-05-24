Mkhitaryan Makes History For Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England–Henrikh Mkhitaryan made history for Manchester United on Wednesday with his UEFA Europa League final goal against Ajax, reported the team’s official website.

The second strike of United’s 2-0 win in Stockholm, expertly hooked home by the Armenian from Chris Smalling’s downward header following a corner, made him the only man ever to score in five different European games on the road for the Reds in a single campaign.

He had previously found the net in four away fixtures, against Zorya Luhansk, Saint-Etienne, Rostov and Anderlecht, in addition to also scoring in the home leg against Anderlecht.

Mkhitaryan, who has netted 11 times in all competitions during this debut season with United, thanked his team-mates when speaking to BT Sport: “Without them, I couldn’t score many goals.

“I’m really happy that I scored today in the final because everyone kept saying ‘you’re going to score in the final’. After the last game, when we played against Celta Vigo in the second leg, I was dreaming every day that I would score in the final. So thanks to my team-mates. I’m very happy.”

At the conclusion of the game, Mkhitaryan, draped in the Armenian tri-color carried the UEFA Europa League trophy on the field.

The first United player to score in four European away games in one season was David Herd, during the 1964/65 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup run. Dwight Yorke (1998/1999) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (2002/03) matched that particular feat in the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, like Mkhitaryan, scored in finals to also take their tallies to four.