Karabakh Conflict Must be Settled through Peaceful Means says European Lawmaker

YEREVAN (Armenpress)—The preservation of the status quo in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone is unacceptable, but at the same time the conflict has no military solution and must be settled only through peaceful negotiations, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament David McAllister told reporters on May 25.

“All the European institutions share the opinion that the preservation of the status quo in Nagorno Karabakh is unacceptable, but this conflict has no military solution,” said McAllister. “A speedy political solution meeting the international norms is necessary. The EU has not an active role in the settlement of this conflict, but we support all the efforts aimed at finding a diplomatic solution. Therefore, the European Union will continue fully supporting the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, one of which is EU member state France.”

He stated that the conflicting sides must respect their commitments of preserving the ceasefire and finding a negotiated settlement of the conflict. “We are concerned with the continuing arms race, military rhetoric and the repeated incidents on the contact line claiming lives from both sides. The EU encourages the sides to start negotiations without preconditions in line with the calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs,” he concluded.