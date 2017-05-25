Artsakh Republic Schoolchildren Awarded for Success in Olympiad

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Schoolchildren from the Artsakh Republic received certificates and awards from President Bako Sahakian for succeeding in the final stages of the 2016-2017 Olympiads. The award ceremony took place in the residence of the Artsakh Republic President.

In his speech, Sahakian noted that the development of education and science is vital to the prosperity of the republic, through the implementation of such programs, in addition to improvement of the infrastructures and technical equipment. “A contemporary education system is of our country is vital for progression and we will do everything possible for our youth to receive a quality education,” he said.

Artsakh’s National Assembly chairperson Ashot Ghoulyan, Prime Minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials took part in the event.