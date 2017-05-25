Funeral Notice: Garo Panos Panoyan

Garo Panos Panoyan
Born on June 11, 1955 in Ainjar, Lebanon
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Garo Panoyan, which took place on Monday, May 22. 2017
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., at Old North Church, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his,
Mother, Vartouhi Panoyan
Wife, Vartena Panoyan
Son, Panos and Lilia Panoyan and daughter, Jolene
Son, Sarkis Panoyan and Lena Avakian
Daughter, Rojina and David Sherian
Brother-in-law, Kapriel Izanian and children
Sister, Mayda and Vartkes Der Kalousdian and children
Sister, Aida and Koko Kozanian and children
Brother-in-law, Khachig and Garine Kamberian and children
Sister-in-law, Silva and Garo Chakmajian and children
Brother-in-law, Vartan Kamberian and child
Brother-in-law, Hampartsoum and Elo Kamberian and children
Sister-in-law, Hermine and Hovhanes Kazandjian and children
Ani Avakian and family
In-laws, Shahe and Rima Zeinalian and children
In-laws, Avedis and Suzy Sherian and children
In-laws, George and Maral Avakian
And all relatives and friends
Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at Bellaj Banquet Hall, 3415 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank.
