Funeral Notice: Garo Panos Panoyan

Garo Panos Panoyan

Born on June 11, 1955 in Ainjar, Lebanon

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and relative Garo Panoyan, which took place on Monday, May 22. 2017

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., at Old North Church, in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his,

Mother, Vartouhi Panoyan

Wife, Vartena Panoyan

Son, Panos and Lilia Panoyan and daughter, Jolene

Son, Sarkis Panoyan and Lena Avakian

Daughter, Rojina and David Sherian

Brother-in-law, Kapriel Izanian and children

Sister, Mayda and Vartkes Der Kalousdian and children

Sister, Aida and Koko Kozanian and children

Brother-in-law, Khachig and Garine Kamberian and children

Sister-in-law, Silva and Garo Chakmajian and children

Brother-in-law, Vartan Kamberian and child

Brother-in-law, Hampartsoum and Elo Kamberian and children

Sister-in-law, Hermine and Hovhanes Kazandjian and children

Ani Avakian and family

In-laws, Shahe and Rima Zeinalian and children

In-laws, Avedis and Suzy Sherian and children

In-laws, George and Maral Avakian

And all relatives and friends

Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held at Bellaj Banquet Hall, 3415 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank.