Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Forces

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—The Artsakh Defense Ministry announced on Friday that Artsakh serviceman Armen Harutyunyan (born 1996) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on May 26.

His death took place at a military unit in the northern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, also known as the Line of Contact, at 11:45 in the morning. An investigation is underway for details of Harutyunyan’s death.

The Defense Ministry offered condolences to Harutyunyan’s family, friends, and fellow servicemen.

Harutyunyan’s death comes less than a week after Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Karen Danielyan (born in 1996) was killed by Azerbaijani forces on May 22.