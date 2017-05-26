Homenetmen Western U.S. Forms New ‘Giligia’ Chapter

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.—The Homenetmen Western United States has officially expanded with the formation of a new miavor (chapter) named Giligia in Santa Clarita, California.



On Saturday, May 20, 2017, more than 50 fellow Armenians gathered at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church of Santa Clarita at 6:30 p.m. following an invitation by the Homenetmen Regional Executive. Alongside community members, Father Serovpe Alanjian, Homenetmen Regional Executive Chairperson Manuel Marselian, and Board Members Aram Bekarian and Pierre Manoukian were in attendance.



Following prayer, a video presentation was shown to attendees highlighting the programs and activities of Homenetmen in the Western United States, including its chapters, athletic competitions, scouting, Navasartian Games and more. Thereafter, Chairperson Marselian delivered remarks, stressing the spirit of service among Homenetmen members and announcing the formation of the new miavor, which will exist in the Santa Clarita area. He paid special mention to the community and breadth of activities, which they will service.



A newly formed executive board was appointed, as follows: Vicky Ashjian, Chairperson; Alex Jahilian, and Raffi Doumanian.



Chairperson Marselian extended sincere wishes of success and hopefulness that the miavor would participate in the upcoming Navasartian Games with both scouts and athletes.



The gathering continued in a social and enthusiastic atmosphere amidst a warm reception.