ARS Appreciation Night Celebrates Members

GLENDALE—Close to 100 members and volunteers of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA gathered at the ARS Regional Headquarters on May 17, 2017 for the time-honored ARS Appreciation Night. Year after year, this event allows the ARS Regional Executive Board to extend its gratitude to chapter executive and regional committee members, who advance the humanitarian mission and programs of the ARS with unwavering determination. ARS Central Executive liaison Maral Matossian and Board Member Rita Hintlian brought their attendance to this year’s event.



Amongst the social atmosphere, ARS Regional Executive Chairperson Rebecca Berberian delivered welcoming remarks and thanked attendees for accepting the invitation brought forth by the Board. She emphasized the importance of each of the region’s members, who volunteer their time tirelessly to advance the organization’s mission of humanitarian aid, cultural preservation, advancement of education, and beyond. Berberian highlighted activities of the region and paid special mention to the thriving work, spirit, and sacrifice of the staff of the ARS Regional Headquarters, ARS Social Services, the ARS Child, Youth, and Guidance Center, as well as volunteer regional committee and chapter executive members.



Thereafter, Board members had the opportunity to call attention to the recent undertakings of their respective regional committees. In doing so, the work of the following regional committees shined through: Board of Regents of ARS Schools, Educational, Fundraising, ARS Javakhk Fund, Public Relations, Bylaws, Evaluations, Auditing, ARS Stepanakert “Soseh” Kindergarten Rebuilding Project, and Friends of ARS.



The event brought assurance to the fact that the impact of each of the above-mentioned programs are extensive and their success is, without a doubt, attributed to the strength and determination of the ARS of Western USA’s membership.