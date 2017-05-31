Thousands in Aleppo Celebrate Independence Day

Photo: Studio Venus/Kantsasar

ALEPPO, Syria (Armenian Weekly)—Thousands of community members celebrated 99th anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia on May 28 in Aleppo.

According to Aleppo-based Armenian news outlet Kantsasar, the celebration took place in the courtyard of the Karen Jeppe Armenian School (Jemaran) featuring Armenian singers Mkrtich Mkrtichyan and Arsen Grigorian from Armenia. Several high-ranking guests and community leaders attended the event.

Authors

Discussion Policy

Comments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.

One Comment;

  1. MGL said:

    Wow… and why they are not in Armenia yet? The motherland they love so much waiting for them. But they like to live under terrorists attacks? And then scream about helping them?

    Reply

*

Top