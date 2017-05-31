Nalbandian, EU Envoys Discuss Cooperation Agenda

YEREVAN—Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received on May 31 the Special Envoys for Eastern Partnership from the Foreign Ministries of European Union member states Latvia, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia and Sweden led by Slovakia’s Special Envoy for the Eastern Partnership Dušan Dacho.

The interlocutors held a detailed discussion on Armenia-EU relations, cooperation within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Program, the preparations for the Brussels summit.

The parties emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Armenia and the European Union, the achievements of the past years, including Armenia’s participation in the Horizon 2020 and COSME, and Creative Europe programs, and the negotiations on the European Common Aviation Area.

Reference was made to the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the Armenia-European Union 2017-2020 Partnership Priorities document, which create a solid basis for cooperation.

The parties attached importance to the expected decision on the launching of negotiations of visa liberalization.

The EU Special Envoys hailed Armenia’s constructive and active involvement in the processes taking place within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.