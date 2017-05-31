Russian Sale of Iskander Missiles to Armenia Worries Baku

TBILISI, Georgia (ArmRadio)—Azerbaijan is worried by the sale of Russian Iskander missile systems to Armenia and the provision of other armaments free of charge or at domestic prices.

Representatives of Azerbaijan raised the issue at NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Tbilisi, Head of the Armenian delegation Koryun Nahapetyan told reporters on Thursday.

“We made it clear that Armenia is just restoring the balance of power in the region, and this is what the purchase of Iskander systems is aimed at,” he said.

“Baku forgets the millions it spends on the modernization of its arsenal and the fact that Azerbaijan retains a leading role in the world with the level of militarization,” the lawmaker stated.