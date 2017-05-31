System of a Down to Raise Money for Armenian Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES—System of a Down’s Serj Tankian announced on Thursday that they will be raising money for Orran‒a nonprofit organization in Armenia catered to disadvantaged children and elderly‒through VIP Charity Packages for their upcoming European tour.

“With these special VIP packages, you get a concert ticket, meet & greet with select members of System Of A Down and exclusive merch, all while helping raise funds for Orran, an organization established to help children and the elderly in Armenia with a variety of essential services,” Tankian announced on various social media outlets.

The Armenian-American band has featured the packages on their website for information and purchase.

Orran, meaning “haven” in Armenian, was established in downtown Yerevan in April 2000 when they welcomed 16 children in need. Since then, Orran has steadily grown via the generous financial support of its benefactors and to date, has helped thousands of families all over Armenia and in Artsakh.

Below is an informational video about the organization.