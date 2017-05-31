ARF Ministers Reappointed

YEREVAN—President Serzh Sarkisian on Wednesday reappointed the three members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation who served in the cabinet prior to the April election, thus completing the appointments to the new cabinet.

Levon Mkrtchyan, Davit Lokyan and Artsvik Minasyan were reappointed as ministers of education, territorial administration and environmental protection respectively.

The ARF and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia on May 11 signed a new coalition agreement that will see the two political forces in an alliance until the 2022 parliamentary elections.

The new coalition agreement cements the two parties agreement for what they see as better governance, with pledges to fight corruption, introduce reforms that would improve the economic situation in Armenia and take measure to guarantee the security of the nation.

“There are three core values set out as the basis of our cooperation. The overall security of Armenia and Artsakh, the economy and economic development, and our common resolve to make qualitative, fundamental changes in the country, said ARF’s Aghvan Vardanyan after the signing of the agreement earlier this month.

Also on Wednesday, the president reappointed Artak Asatryan as labor and social services minister. On Tuesday, Sarkisian reappointed Levon Altounyan as health minister; Armen Amiryan as culture minister; Hratchya Rostomyan as minister of sports and youth affairs; and Davit Tonoyan as minister of emergency situations.

On May 25, Sarksiain appointed David Harutunyan as Justice Minister replacing the outgoing Arpine Hovannesyan, who resigned her post and currently is a deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

On the same day, Edward Nalbandian and Vigen Sargsyan were re-appointed to their posts as foreign and defense ministers.

Vache Gabrielyan was re-appointed as minister of economic integration and reforms. He will also continue in his office as vice prime minister; Suren Karayan was reinstalled as minister of economic development and investments; Ignati Arakelyan was re-appointed as minister of agriculture; Ashot Manukyan will continue in his post as minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources; Vahan Martirosyan was re-appointed as minister of transport, communication and information technologies; and Hranush Hakobyan and Vardan Aramyan were re-appointed as ministers of Diaspora and finance respectively.