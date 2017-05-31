Armenian, German Scientists Hold Workshop in Byurakan

BYURAKAN, Armenia—The first workshop on common scientific interests in the physical sciences between Armenia and the State of Brandenburg, Germany, (ARBRA 2017) was held on May 23-24 in Nor Amberd, Byurakan, Armenia.

German scientists from Deutsches Elektronensynchrotron (DESY), German Research Centre for Geosciences, Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics and Potsdam University, together with the Brandenburg Minister of Science and Culture, Martina Münch, the lord mayor of Potsdam, Jann Jakobs, the German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and representatives from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) met about 30 Armenian scientists from Yerevan Physics Institute, Byurakan Observatory and the Institute of Geology of the National Academy of Science of Armenia, the representatives from the Armenian Ministries of Science and Education and the State Committee of Science. The aim of the workshop was to present existing cooperation, explore common scientific interests, and discuss potential future projects.

This workshop was inspired by a recent letter of intent, signed by the Brandenburg Minister of Science, Research and Culture and the Armenian Minister for Culture, with the goal of strengthening relations. A number of potential future projects were presented at the workshop. After the workshop, participants will pursue the collaborative projects.