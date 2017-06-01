ARS Gars Celebrates 40th Anniversary

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Nearly 100 members, friends, and supporters of the Santa Monica Gars Chapter of the Armenian Relief Society gathered for a Sunday Brunch at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades to celebrate the chapter’s 40th anniversary on March 26.

Gars chapter chairperson Houri Kassabian delivered the welcoming address, thanking everyone present, specially the generous supporters and Gars members for all their hard work and donations that contributed to the success of the event. This address was followed by music and songs by Mr. and Mrs. Chilyan and a very successful auction.

ARS Gars Chapter was established in 1977 in Santa Monica by a small group of Westside residents of Los Angeles. By 1986, the chapter had already established an Armenian Friday school. Throughout the years, ARS Gars has held numerous events that were supported by its members and the Armenian community throughout Los Angeles, which helped establish and maintain its Friday school. Furthermore, the success of these events enabled this chapter to continue helping many charitable causes and aiding those facing difficult economic challenges. Members of ARS Gars work arduously to help Armenian communities worldwide by providing financial and humanitarian assistance in the wake of natural disasters and tragic wars.