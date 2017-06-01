Charles Aznavour House Museum Opens in Yerevan; Son Baptized in Tatev Monastery

Sarkisian hands keys to Aznavour during the opening of the Charles Aznavour House Museum (Photo: Press Office of the President of Armenia) President Serzh Sarkisian gives remarks during the opening of the house museum (Photo: Press Office of the President of Armenia) The opening ceremony also launch the Aznavour Foundation, which aims to preserve Charles Aznavour's cultural legacy (Photo: Press Office of the President of Armenia)

YEREVAN (ArmRadio)—Charles Aznavour’s House Museum was opened in downtown Yerevan on June 1, in a ceremony attended by the legendary singer, his son Nicolas Aznavour, Armenia’s President Serzh Sarkisian, and a number of guests. Minister of Culture Armen Amiryan handed the symbolic keys to Charles Aznavour.

The ceremony also marked the launching of the Aznavour Foundation, with the aim to preserve the legend’s cultural legacy by implementing social and educational programs.

“All of our joint efforts should be targeted at the development of the Motherland to enable the youth to realize their dreams inside the country surrounded by beloved ones,” Aznavour said.

The singer said he has decided to establish the foundation after seeing the brilliant educational programs implemented in Armenia, the restoration of historic monuments, and creation of new infrastructures.

The same say, Aznavour visited Tatev Monastery with his son and friends, IDeA Foundation reported.

They were welcomed at Halidzor station of Tatev ropeway by IDeA Foundation Director Edgar Manukyan and Tatev Ropeway Director Vahe Baghdasaryan.

The guests were briefed on the history of Tatev and the programs implemented by Tatev Revival Fund.

Aznavour and others later visited Tatev Monastery, where Aznavour’s son Nicolas got baptized.

“I’m proud that my son Nicolas decided to get baptized in Armenia,” said Aznavour. “My parents would be so happy to know that my two children– Misha and Nicolas remained committed to their roots and got baptized here in Armenia.”

“I was born in France and studied in Switzerland and Canada. But the older I get, the more I feel tied to my Armenian roots,” Nicolas said.

“I returned to the origins of my family after talking to my father and aunt, after listening to their stories. I started learning Armenian. After all this I decided to get baptized in Armenia,” he added.