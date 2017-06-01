Funeral Notice: Dr. Robert Dergalust (Galustian)

Dr. Robert Dergalust (Galustian)

Born on May 18, 1956 in Tehran, Iran

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, brother, uncle, relative Dr. Robert Dergalust, which took place on Friday May 26,

2017.

Funeral services will be held on Monday June 5, 2017 commencing 12 noon at

St. Peter’s Armenian Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406-3619.

He is survived by his£

Wife, Sunita Dergalust

Sister, Margaret Crossley

Mother In-law, Pushpa Vallecha

Brother-in-law, Colin Crossley

Niece, Tatjana Crossley

Nephew, Alexander Crossley

Sister-in-law, Rajini and Dr. Dharam Lohana and children

And all relatives and friends

Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held starting 1:30 p.m. at the

Indian Oven, 10110 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Chatsworth, CA91311.