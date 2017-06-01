Funeral Notice: Dr. Robert Dergalust (Galustian)

Dr. Robert Dergalust (Galustian)
Born on May 18, 1956 in Tehran, Iran
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, brother, uncle, relative Dr. Robert Dergalust, which took place on Friday May 26,
2017.
Funeral services will be held on Monday June 5, 2017 commencing 12 noon at
St. Peter’s Armenian Church, 17231 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406-3619.
He is survived by his£
Wife, Sunita Dergalust
Sister, Margaret Crossley
Mother In-law, Pushpa Vallecha
Brother-in-law, Colin Crossley
Niece, Tatjana Crossley
Nephew, Alexander Crossley
Sister-in-law, Rajini and Dr. Dharam Lohana and children
And all relatives and friends
Following the service, a memorial luncheon will be held starting 1:30 p.m. at the
Indian Oven, 10110 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Chatsworth, CA91311.
