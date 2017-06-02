Peace Corps Swears in 42 Volunteers, Celebrates 25th Anniversary in Armenia

YEREVAN—The U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills swore-in 42 new Peace Corps Volunteers on June 2, who will depart to communities across Armenia where they will serve for the next two years with local schools, universities, and non-governmental organizations, as English teachers and Community and Youth Development Volunteers. The volunteers are American citizens who come from all parts of the United States and reflect America’s diversity. The volunteers successfully completed an intensive 11-week training to learn the Armenian language and prepare them for their work in Armenia.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new group of Peace Corps Volunteers also coincided with the 25th anniversary celebration of the Peace Corps Program in Armenia. The first Peace Corps Volunteers arrived in Armenia in 1992 and today the program celebrated this incredible milestone, also recognizing the 1000th volunteer to serve in Armenia.

An audience of over 300 people attended the event including representative s of the Armenian government, U.S. Embassy Mission Staff, current and former Peace Corps Volunteers, families who have hosted Peace Corps volunteers in their homes, and international and local program partners. During this event, attendees had the privilege of watching the premiere of a music video for an original song written for Peace Corps, as well as a “legacy video,” that celebrated Peace Corps’ history and impact in Armenia.

This ceremony was also attended by the leadership of Peace Corps based in Washington DC. In her remarks, the Acting Director of the Peace Corps, Sheila Crowley, mentioned the importance of the partnership between the United States and Armenia and thanked the new volunteers for their dedication to service. The Minister of Education and Science, his Excellency Levon Mkrtchyan, as well as the Deputy Minister of Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, Arsen Karamyan, also attended the ceremony and shared remarks. They welcomed the new group of volunteers to Armenia and expressed their gratitude for the assistance that the volunteers of the U.S. Peace Corps have provided to Armenian communities.

With the addition of this new group, there are approximately 110 Peace Corps Volunteers serving in rural villages and towns throughout all of the regions of Armenia.