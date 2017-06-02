Fuller Center, VivaCell-MTS Launch Construction in Aragatsotn

ARAGATSOTN, Armenia—The long-term partnership between VivaCell-MTS and “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia continues. The housing project implemented in various regions of Armenia is not limited to financial assistance or organizational works. Volunteering is also an important part of this project which translates a message to the society to deny indifference.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikyan, staff members of the company and the “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia team have launched this year’s construction works in Aragatsotn village of Aragatsotn region.

For decades, the Gevorgyan family had not been able to finish the construction of their half-built house. Owing to the support of partner organizations, the construction will finally be finished by the end of the year.

“For many years we lived in my husband’s paternal house with his parents and his brother’s family in Ujan village. For years, we have dreamed of having our own home. Decades ago, my father-in-law purchased this house hoping that we will be able to finish the construction and move in there within a short period. Years have passed, but we have not been able to turn that half-built house into a decent home. Last fall, we had to move into a metal container, as the house was too crowded, and it was no longer possible to live there. I cannot believe that soon we will have our own house and will live in decent conditions. Thank you,” said the mother of the family, Narine.

By the end of the year, the construction of 7 half-built houses in four regions of Armenia will be completed. The long-term partnership between VivaCell-MTS and “Fuller Center for Housing” Armenia is a success: in total 57 communities, of which 16 are borderland, have benefited from the program. The housing problem of already 146 families has been solved.

“Community development has always been the focus of our attention. We continuously support programs that require long-term commitment, dedication, and ceaseless efforts. The housing program is one of them. It is aimed at providing proportionate development of both urban and rural areas, helping socially vulnerable families to overcome poverty, and awakening their faith in a better future. By implementing construction works, we provide more than merely material assistance, as we also give moral support to these families, which, in their case, is arguably more important,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“This partnership is a vivid manifestation of Corporate Social Responsibility VivaCell-MTS team is guided by. This is one of the best ways to eliminate poverty in Armenia, that can serve as an example for others,” said “Fuller Center for Housing Armenia” President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

In 2017, VivaCell-MTS has invested AMD 25 million for the implementation of the housing program.