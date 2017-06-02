Rep. Fortenberry Meets With Religious, Community Leaders at Western Prelacy

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry visits Western Prelacy on May 27, 2017 in La Crescenta, Calif. Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and Congressman Fortenberry exchanged mementos during visit Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and Congressman Fortenberry exchanged mementos during visit

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.—The Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian hosted a reception at the Western Prelacy on May 27, in honor of Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, with the presence of religious and lay leaders including Bishop Mikayel Mouradian, Reverend Berdj Djambazian, representatives of Western Primate Archbishop Hovnan Derderian and the ARF Western U.S. Central Committee, Armenian National Committee of America national and Western Region, and Syrian Armenian Relief Fund.

Given that Congressman Fortenberry is one of the greatest champions of Christians in the Middle East, the discussion centered on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities, and the war in Syria.

Congressman Fortenberry is a tireless advocate in the U.S. Congress for humanitarian, security, and political assistance for Christians in the Middle East. He led the passage of a resolution in the House of Representatives condemning the persecution of Iraqi Christians and other minorities and calling for international humanitarian intervention. He also introduced a resolution launching an international effort to name and decry the genocide of Christians and other religious minorities by ISIS, a resolution that passed in a historic and unanimous vote. Furthermore, he is a staunch supporter of Armenia and the Armenian Diaspora in the U.S., publicly calling on the Trump administration to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The visit concluded with an exchange of mementos.