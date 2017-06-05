Art by Voskanian, Simonian Cook to Be Exhibited

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE,Calif.- The general public, art lovers and art collectors alike are cordially invited to a great art exhibit of accomplished painters, artists and sculptors Rostom Voskanian and Jenik Simonian Cook to be held at Stephanie’s Art Gallery in La Canada Flintridge. Early and late paintings of these rediscovered master painters will be on display from Friday, June 16 to Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Born in Tabriz, Iran, Rostom’s education began with an Armenian school in Tehran and continued at the Alborz High School. He graduated from University of Tehran at the School of Art and was awarded the Prestigious Parisian scholarship to attend ” L’Ecole Beaux Arts. ” He returned to his Alma mater in Tehran as an assistant professor where he worked with renowned architects and professors and eventually he became the Dean of Tehran University’s School of Architecture until 1987. During his tenure, he engaged in many different architectural projects, private residences, commercial entitles, government projects and much more. In 1987, through Rostom’s avant-garde approach, his vision and originality, a beautiful and unique work of art known as the ” Holy Cross Chapel ” was was brought to life on the grounds of the Ararat Stadium in Tehran.

Rostom has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions in Tehran, Paris, Los Angeles, and New York. He was the recipient of many awards including the first price from the Paris University, and the Golden Medal at the Biennially of Fine Arts of Tehran in 1957.

Rostom’s descriptions of the psyche, of wonder, of silence and light, and time, when taken out of context becomes the description of his existence . His love of life is expressed in his work which is original and magnificent. He has brought his imagination to life without the concern of being praised or judged by the viewer.

Jenik Simonian Cook was born in Iran of Armenian parents and immigrated to United Kingdom where she received her education in medical field and later on in her permanent residence in the United States at Bakersfield College of Art. She is the recipient of numerous awards mainly Outstanding Artist of 20th Century in 2000, Visual Artist of the Year in 2004, Congressional Recognition from Brad Sherman of Los Angeles in 2005, Micheal Angelo Award from Italy in 2006, American Hall of Fame in 2009, Leonardo Da Vinci Award in 2010, and American Art Awards in 2013.

Jenik Cook, to power her vision of work goes back to the roots of gestural modernism, finding dancing line, elastic contour and fervid color in surrealism, in fauvism, in abstract expressionism itself. She is creative and her art work has special originality specified to her signature only.

The opening reception is on Friday, June 16, 2017 from 6 pm to 9 pm. The exhibit will continue thru Saturday, June 17, 12 pm-6 pm and Sunday, June 18, 12 pm-6 pm.

Part of proceeds to benefit Ararat Foundation’s Project Artsakh-Rebuilding Karvajar

The admission to the art exhibit is free of charge. Refreshments will be served.

Stephanie’s Art Gallery is located at 466 Foothill Blvd. La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011. For information please contact (818) 790-4905.