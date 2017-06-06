Syrian Airline to Resume Damascus-Yerevan Flights

YEREVAN (ArmRadio0—The Syrian Cham Wings Airlines will resume flights between Damascus and Yerevan, Yerevan Office of the Aleppo-based Cilicia Travel agency reported

The first flight is scheduled for June 21. Regular flights will operate every Wednesday, with tickets priced at $150.

In other aviation news, the Gyumri-based Taron Avia Company will begin operating regular flights to Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport from the city’s Shirak Airport.

The airline will operate weekly flights on Fridays, beginning on June 30. The flights will then be scheduled twice a week on Fridays and Sundays beginning on July 23.