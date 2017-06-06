Calif. Senate Select Committee Urges Support for LAX-Yerevan Direct Flights

SACARAMENTO—The California State Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange, chaired by Senator Anthony J. Portantino, submitted a letter to Los Angeles World Airports, encouraging the Airport leadership to continue its dialogue with the Armenian community to establish a direct LAX to Yerevan flight schedule.

“California has the largest population of Armenian Americans in the country. This undertaking will create tremendous opportunities to facilitate the growing tourism between the two countries and compliment the thriving business environment. With this letter, we want to highlight the California State Senate’s support for this important discussion. We are confident that it will open new opportunities for the expansion of bilateral business relations between California and Armenia, while saving travelers time and inconvenience,” commented Portantino.

“We welcome Senator Portantino’s pro-active leadership and thank all of those who joined in this bipartisan expression of support for the ANCA’s dialogue with LAWA about establishing direct LAX to Yerevan flights” stated Nora Hovsepian, ANCA-WR Chair.

“These direct flights will promote tourism, business travel, commerce, and cargo traffic – strengthening the U.S.-Armenia bilateral economic relationship, while also reinforcing the connection between our homeland and Southern California – a central pillar of the global Armenian Diaspora.” added Hovsepian.

The Senate Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange was formed in March 2017 with a mission to expand business opportunities through trade, economic development, cultural awareness and education between California, Armenia and Artsakh.

The letter was signed by all members of the Select Committee, including Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, Senators Scott Wilk, Tony Mendoza, and Josh Newman.