OC’s Peggy Sulahian Becomes Bravo’s 100th ‘Real Housewife’

Orange County’s Peggy Sulahian who will be featured in the latest season of the “Real Housewives of Orange County,” will become the franchise’s 100th housewife, the network reported.

Sulahian, who was born in Kuwait and moved to the United States when she was one, will begin airing on the popular Bravo reality show when it returns on July 10. She has been married to her husband, Diko, for 21 years.

According to Sulahian’s biography posted on Bravotv.com, “She now lives a life of luxury in the exclusive Crystal Cove community with her custom wheel mogul husband Diko, and their three children – daughters Giovanna, 19, Gianelle, 17 and son Koko, 9.”

‘After losing her mom to breast cancer at the age of 51, Peggy made the difficult decision to undergo a double mastectomy when doctors recently found a lump in her breast. As she prepares for reconstructive surgery, she wastes no time inserting herself into the drama, but often finds herself lost in translation amongst the women,” added the Bravotv.com.

Meet Bravo’s newest housewife Peggy Sulahian and catch the 12th season premiere of the Real Housewives of Orange County on July 10.