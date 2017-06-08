First Successful Test Flight in Syunik Signals Airport Opening

GHAPAN, Armenia (ArmRadio)—The first test flight to the new airport of Syunik Provice successfully landed on Thursday with the province’s governor Vahe Hakobyan on board as the first passenger. The representatives of the Armenia’s Civil Aviation General Department and the law enforcement bodies were present during the landing.

The news of the test landing to the airport was released on the Syunik Governor’s Office web site, saying the Piper M500 plane landed to assess the conditions of the airport and improve the existing shortcomings.

The Syunik Airport will launch regular flights after the completion of the constructions works, the source added.