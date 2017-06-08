Artsaakh President Visits Frontlines

Artsakh President Bako Sahakian vists frontlines

STEPANAKERT—President of Artsakh Bako Sahakian on Wednesday visited several sections of the republic’s southern and southeastern frontline positions and became acquainted with the course of the service and the situation on the ground. He also gave corresponding instructions on the realization of the tasks ahead.

Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials accompanied Sahakian on the visit.