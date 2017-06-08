Artsaakh President Visits Frontlines

STEPANAKERT—President of Artsakh Bako Sahakian on Wednesday visited several sections of the republic’s southern and southeastern frontline positions and became acquainted with the course of the service and the situation on the ground. He also gave corresponding instructions on the realization of the tasks ahead.
Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and other officials accompanied Sahakian on the visit.
Discussion PolicyComments are welcomed and encouraged. Though you are fully responsible for the content you post, comments that include profanity, personal attacks or other inappropriate material will not be permitted. Asbarez reserves the right to block users who violate any of our posting standards and policies.