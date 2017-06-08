Armenia Sends Another Round of Humanitarian Aid to Syria

YEREVAN—After the arrival of a shipment of humanitarian aid in Latakia, Syria on Wednesday, Armenia reported the shipment of a second round on Thursday, per the instruction of President SerzhSarkisian and in accordance with agreements reached between the defense ministries of Armenia and Russia.
The humanitarian aid that arrived in Latakia on Wednesday and was received by the representative of the Armenian Embassy in Syria was transported by vans t to four cities—Aleppo, Damascus, Latakia, and Kessab, where the aid will be distributed among the needy families.
This was the third phase of humanitarian relief shipments to Syria this year. The first shipment arrivd and was distributed in February.
