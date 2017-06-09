Climate Launchpad 2017 kicks off in Armenia

YEREVAN (ARKA)—Climate Launchpad 2017, a competition designed to generate ‘green’ technology’ startup ideas, kicked off in Armenia Friday. The three best projects, to be chosen by the jury, will be represented in the European final of the competition, scheduled for September.

Hakob Hakobyan, the director of the New Technology Education Fund, the organizer of the competition, said this year’s finale will be held in Cyprus. The team that will win the first place will receive 10 thousand euros; the second place winner will receive 5 thousand euros, and the third – 2.5 thousand euros. Also, the teams that are among the top ten will have the opportunity to participate in European investment projects.

Armenia is participating in this contest for the second year with the support of the innovative educational center Climate KIC and the Armenian charitable foundation New Technology Education Fund.

“I hope that this competition will become a tradition in Armenia, as we are one of the best partners in this field. The contest participants have chances to enter the global market, as Climate Launchpad is a large-scale initiative, which is why global ideas and projects are welcomed,’ he said.

Climate Launchpad 2017 participants will learn how to translate their ideas to successful business projects. The Climate Launchpad initiative is being implemented in 46 European countries, including Armenia.

The competition in Armenia was open to all interested persons, who had some ideas about this sphere. The jury had selected 15-20 ideas which are important for climate change.

The ideas submitted for the contest are somehow connected with the creation of innovative projects to improve the climate and ecology on the planet. Ideas range from innovations in the field of gardening and environmental protection, to projects for processing various types of garbage.