Artsakh President Visits Kashatagh Region

STEPANAKERT—Artsakh President Bako Sahakian on Thursday visited the Kashatagh region and met villagers of Hochants and local governmental bodies in north of the region.
Sahakian began the meeting handing state awards to a group of representatives of the region for the services rendered to the country.
Issues related to the activities carried out and the results registered in 2016, as well as the implementation of a range of ongoing projects were addressed thereafter.
Head of Kashatagh regional administration Souren Khachatryan, (no relation to the notorious forme governor of Goris), officials of the regional administration and community heads briefed the president on the progress of several initiatives.
Sahakian praised the socioeconomic indicators registered in 2016 in Kashatagh. He stressed that the region had been maintaining a leading position in the agricultural sector for several years, adding that a range of new projects covering diverse spheres were scheduled there with consequent benefits for the development of the region.
Premier Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials attended the meeting.
