Azerbaijan Shells Armenian Border Day After OSCE Monitoring

YEREVAN—A day after an OSCE monitoring mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Tavush, Azerbaijani forces shelled several villages in the same region on Thursday night.

Shots were fired at the villages of Baghanis, Voskepar, and Koti between 9 and 10 p.m. There were no casualties or loss of military hardware, according to Artsrun Hovhannisyawith no casualties reported.

Hovhannisyan said that Azerbaijani forces primarily targeted military positions, and also used large-caliber rifles. Some homes in the villages sustained minor damages.

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office conducted monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush on Wednesday, when Armenian officials called special attention to shelling by Azerbaijan of Armenian border villages and road.

The OSCE representatives pledged after that meeting that they would use the information in their report.

At a briefing that followed the monitoring, the OSCE officials were briefed on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the statistics of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.